GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Former Girl Scout Troop Leader Elizabeth Steffel has been removed from her position, following a vigil organized in remembrance of the Chippewa Falls Girl Scouts killed in a hit and run crash earlier this month.

In response to the firing, Troop 4029 released a statement on Facebook Monday evening, defending Steffel, and asking that the troop remain intact.

The post reads in part:

"...she had been fired for not taking down these posts for the vigil and posts about the go fund me page. She is and has always been a sister to every girl scout but now girl scouts has taken away her troop. 54 girls face being disbanded because of this. For some of them, girl scouts is their only safe place and for all of them, Liz is their biggest supporter."

Tuesday morning, Steffel also took to Facebook with a statement on the situation.

That statement reads in part:

"Everyone on both sides feels like they are doing the right thing. Council is doing what they feel is best, my leaders are doing what they think is best. Let us just focus on what is best for these girls."

Local 5 reached out to the Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes, and a spokesperson informed us that while Steffel was fired following her organization of a vigil for the Chippewa Falls Girl Scouts, her "permanent suspension" was not triggered by that event.

The organization has released a statement on their website that reads in part:

"Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes did not take punitive action on any individual, organization, or troop for any event or action related to supporting the families impacted by the Chippewa Falls tragedy."

To read the full statement, click here.

The spokesperson also said that there are currently no plans to disband Troop 4029, but in an interview with Local 5, Paige Goldsborough, another Troop Leaderin the Green Bay area said that the void in leadership left from Steffel's firing may be difficult to fill.

"It does leave them at a loss, because not many people can step up," she said. "The few people that have tried have been met with a bit of resistance, myself included."