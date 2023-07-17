GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsinites must be doing something right when it comes to driving, as a study has been released naming Green Bay the city with the best drivers across the country in 2023.

ConsumerAffairs, an American customer review, and consumer news platform, released a report of the cities with the best and worst drivers, and Green Bay tops the good end of the list.

In the study, ConsumerAffairs examined a range of data points from the U.S. Department of Transportation, including the number of fatal crashes, the number of fatalities caused by bad driving, the number of deaths due to driving under the influence, and the prevalence of speeding in fatal accidents to calculate a crash score.

While analyzing the data, ConsumerAffairs found that despite Wisconsin ranking top five for the worst roads, Green Bay still has the lowest crash score and leads the nation with the best drivers. Cary, North Carolina, and Oxnard, California, fill out the top three.

As for the cities with the worst drivers, Memphis, Tennessee, tops the list as in 2021, bad drivers caused 203 fatal crashes, more than any other city.

During the same period, bad driving caused 19,087 fatal crashes in the United States. This means about 1% of all fatal car crashes caused by bad driving happen on Memphis streets.

Baton Rouge, Albuquerque, Macon, and St. Louis round out the top five cities for the worst drivers.

ConsumerAffairs says that road fatalities are rising in the U.S. and exceed rates in most other high-income countries. As other countries embrace innovative safety measures and sustainable transportation systems, we’re still stuck in a complex web of auto-centric urban planning.

Not only do Americans prioritize car ownership, but we have a transportation system designed to move us quickly, not necessarily safely.

For more information on ConsumerAffairs’ study, you can visit their website.