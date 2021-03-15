Green Bay health system hopes vaccine pipeline brings enough medication for all vaccinators

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The effort to vaccinate everyone in Wisconsin should take a giant leap forward in two weeks. That’s when a large section of the state’s population becomes eligible to receive a shot. But one healthcare provider told our Kris Schuller, while he’s ready to react, he just hopes DHS actually provides the vaccine he needs.

Since December over two million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the state, with some 700,000 people completing their vaccine series. Now state health officials see a path to vaccinate two million more.

“We are once again expanding eligibility for the vaccine to another substantial and critical group of folks, including those with pre-existing conditions,” said Gov. Tony Evers (D-Wisconsin).

The state says they are opening up eligibility to this group because they anticipate they’ll receive enough vaccines from the federal government, to get shots in so many arms.

“We’re talking about 400,000 to 500,000 doses a week in the coming weeks,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Williams Van Dijk.

And when that happens Dr. Ashok Rai from Prevea Health says his health system will be ready to react.

“Yes, I’m excited about the news from the state and yes, we have plans to continue to increase our capacity, but only if the supply gets here,” said Dr. Rai.

Rai says he’s looking to scale up hours, to hire additional staff, even to look at new vaccination sites if needed. He just wants to make sure the vaccine pipeline is full.

“I’m not leery about the vaccine coming to the state, somewhat leery about how it’s going to be distributed,” said Rai.

The doctor says so far Prevea hasn’t reached its current statewide weekly capacity for administering shots and he believes other vaccinators are dealing with the same issues. He has a suggestion for DHS.

“Making sure those that haven’t been at capacity, get to capacity, before we start opening up new sites around the state,” Rai said.

But according to DHS vaccine supplies are ramping up.

“We need all hands-on deck, because this is going to be the point where there is lots of vaccine and lots of demand and we need lots of vaccinators administering it. We are preparing for that and very excited,” said Van Dijk.

Dr. Rai says Prevea is also reaching out to businesses, in hopes of bringing vaccination clinics directly to their employees.