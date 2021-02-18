Green Bay health system hopes winter weather across U.S. doesn’t delay allotment of Covid-19 vaccine

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Winter weather across large parts of the U.S. is expected to delay vaccine deliveries and distribution for days. And as Kris Schuller reports, one local health system is keeping a close eye, hoping they won’t be impacted.

Since the end of December, Prevea Health has given first doses of Covid-19 vaccine to over 25,000 people. And next week this health system is hoping to vaccinate many more.

“So far in vaccine delivery we’ve been lucky, but we are worried about next week and keeping an eye on that very closely,” said Dr. Ashok Rai from Prevea Health.

What the president and CEO of Prevea Health is watching is a nasty weather pattern moving across the south-central U.S. causing treacherous travel and in some states delaying vaccine shipments.

“There are certain parts of the country — Texas being one of them — where vaccination sites are understandably closed,” said Jeffrey Zients, White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator.

For now, Dr. Rai says Prevea’s vaccination clinics in the state are operating normally.

“We are good with what we have for this week – and our weeks really go Wednesday to Tuesday, so we’re good through Tuesday for all our scheduled appointments,” said Rai.

But it’s his vaccine supply for the following week, enough for 7,000 appointments, that has him anxious.

“The logistics of getting it here are using a lot of our national carriers such as UPS, FedEx, DHL, you name it, are really being affected by the weather and we’re concerned about that,” said Rai.

So Dr. Rai says for now they are holding out on scheduling appointments beginning next Wednesday until he is sure Prevea’s allotment of vaccine is indeed in house.

“So it may not be ideal, we may have to open up appointments on Tuesday for Wednesday. But I think we’ll fill them up pretty well,” Rai said.

Prevea Health provides Covid-19 vaccinations at clinics in Green Bay, Sheboygan, Oconto Falls and Chippewa Falls. And a clinic is opening in Marinette next week.