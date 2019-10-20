Green Bay high school bands drum up donations during food drive

Green Bay area high schools have banded together to help feed the needy in the community.

Green Bay East, Green Bay West, Preble and Southwest High Schools’ bands each hosted a one-week food collection at their respective schools and Saturday each school showcased their food collection at Lambeau.

A $2,000 grant was on the line for the winning school’s music program.

“The idea really was about the fact that we very often address hunger relief in a number of different ways,” says Patti Habeck, president and CEO of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. “But we really haven’t used the arts and sometimes the arts are the only way to address something as ugly as hunger.”

Green Bay West High School collected the most food.

In total the schools collected around 16,000 pounds of food.