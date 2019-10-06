Green Bay high school students show off musical talent at band showcase

GREEN BAY, Wis, (WFRV) — High school students showed off their musical talent Saturday during the 7th annual Marching Band Showcase.

The showcase took place in Green Bay West High School’s gym located at 966 Shawano Ave. in Green Bay around 1:00 p.m.

Marching bands from the Green Bay Area Public School District, including East, Preble, Southwest and West High Schools, performed at the showcase.

The program featured the “Homecoming Field Shows of the Marching Bands.” There was also a special guest performance by the UW-Eau Claire Blugold Marching Band.

A member of the Green Bay West High School marching band, Caitlyn Rentmeester, explained her favorite part of the performance.

“It’s really cool to see the freshman just learn so much from middle of August, all the way up until now in October,” Rentmeester said. “It’s just really cool to see people progress on the field and just personally as well.”

The bands were originally set to play at on the field at West High School’s De Marcelle Stadium. However, they were moved to the gym due to the rainy weather.