Green Bay high schools offer class to combat officiating, coaching shortage

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Three high schools in Green Bay are offering a new course this year that they say hopes to fill a need that goes beyond the community.

This new course revolves around teaching students about officiating and coaching.

“The lack of officials is a problem, a huge problem,” says Robert Gaulke, the physical education department chair at Preble High School. “It’s a problem in the entire state, and maybe the entire nation.”

Gaulke has seen this firsthand as he serves as a WIAA certified official and is also an assistant coach for Preble’s varsity football team.

The Green Bay Area School District says students nearly lost the opportunity to perform in athletic events due to a lack of officials.

Photo courtesy of Green Bay Area School District

The Green Bay Officials Association (GBOA) is currently about 100 members short of where it would like to be for staffing games with as many officials as possible.

“If I wanted to, I could work six nights a week as an official,” said Gaulke. Luckily, there has been a positive reaction from students toward the new course offering.

Students at Preble High School decided to take the class knowing its long-term benefits.

“I want to be a ref. It’s a good opportunity to make more money in the winter,” says junior Evan Holm. He believes it’s “pretty likely” that he will pursue officiating, and coaching is not out of the question either.

Photo courtesy of Green Bay Area School District

While the course focuses on officiating and coaching, principles such as leadership, strength training, and nutrition are also covered.

Additionally, students are offered CPR/AED training because it is a WIAA rule that all coaches must be certified.

The course is new to the District and Gaulke hopes this begins a trend across the state.

“I’ve been teaching for 27 years, so the opportunity to put something like this together is exciting,” says Robert Gaulke.