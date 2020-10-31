Green Bay holding drive-through voting event at City Hall

Mailboxes in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. The Postmaster general announced Tuesday he is halting some operational changes to mail delivery that critics warned were causing widespread delays and could disrupt voting in the November election. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said he would “suspend” his initiatives until after the election “to avoid even the appearance of impact on election mail.” (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay is offering drive-through voting in the City Hall parking lot and walk-up voting, inside City Hall beginning Oct. 31.

The event will be located at 100 N. Jefferson Street in Green Bay from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Officials say voters who’ve already received an absentee ballot should make sure they have their signature, along with a signature and address from a witness. Once complete, voters may drop off the ballot during Saturday’s drive-through voting event.

For residents partaking in drive-through voting, they are asked to use the Jefferson Street entrance to pull up to a tent where the voter will get an absentee ballot and envelope. Once filled out by the voter, another staff member will witness the ballot and place it in the dropbox, under the voter`s supervision.

Drive-through voters will then proceed to exit behind City Hall and leave through the Walnut Street exit.

Walk-up voting will continue as it has over the last two weeks. Walk-up voters may park in the northern portion of the City Hall lot or on the streets around City Hall.

