Green Bay peacefully protests the treatment of George Floyd

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Protesters took to the streets of downtown Green Bay for a second day of marches on Sunday.

Protester rallied down the Main Street Bridge in Green Gay to protest the death of George Floyd.

For the organizer of this march, Paola Ruiz, the treatment of George Floyd hits close to home.

Ruiz says, “Being Mexican and black I’m always being discriminated against. Even from my gender as a woman as being Mexican being called illegal as being mixed but we all bleed the same.”

Despite being the focus of anger, police want Black Lives Matter protesters to know blue lives sympathize with their cause.

Green Bay Police Lt. Chad Ramos says, “You would hope that people wouldn’t wipe with a broad brush and that they would understand that the men and women in uniform are serving their communities and allow us to help them facilitate.”

Mayor Eric Genrich says he’s “very impressed with the way things have been handled. Our Green Bay Police Department made the decision to give people their space and make sure all the protesters

were protected, were kept safe but allowed them to express their opinions.”

Protesters not only want to shout for peace but also share compassion in hopes of mending a hurting community.

Oshkosh and Fond du Lac also held Black Lives Matter marches.