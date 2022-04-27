GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With thefts dating back to 2021, a man from Green Bay is facing multiple charges for trying to steal items from a local Home Depot.

According to a criminal complaint, 25-year-old Daniel Hernandez is facing four counts of retail theft after he was caught trying to steal from Home Depot. The theft charges date back to November 2021.

During the alleged incident in November 2021, Hernandez was seen taking two Dewalt tool items and a Dewalt battery. These items were reportedly valued at $577.

Hernandez then walked toward the self-checkouts, but instead of using them, he walked right past them. He walked out of the store and was picked up by a Ford SUV. This incident happened on November 17.

Two days later, a Home Depot Asset Protection Specialist was notified by an employee that a repeat retail theft subject entered the store. Hernandez then reportedly selected three Dewalt Tool items. These items were valued at $477.

He then again made his way towards the self-checkouts, but again started to walk towards the exit. When the Asset Protection Specialist approached Hernandez, he reportedly ran out of the store.

The next incident reportedly happened on March 18, 2022. Hernandez was identified along with another suspect to have taken Milwaukee tool items. The items were valued at $577. This time Hernandez and the other suspect made their way to the Service Desk exit and ended up unloading the items into a vehicle in the parking lot.

On April 25, Hernandez and the other suspect were seen entering the building. Again the two selected multiple Milwaukee power tools. The other suspect reportedly used a large store-use ladder to select items and throw them down to Hernandez.

When the suspects ignored store employees and put the items into their vehicle, the Green Bay Police arrived. The police stopped the vehicle from leaving and arrested both men. Police recovered $1,064 worth of items from the vehicle.

The other suspect was identified as 25-year-old Juan Rodriguez. Court records show that Rodriguez has not been officially charged as of writing this story.

Juan Rodriguez – Photo courtesy of the Brown County Jail

Daniel Hernandez – Photo courtesy of the Brown County Jail

Hernandez is facing the following charges:

Three felony counts of Retail Theft Each count has a maximum of three and a half years in prison Since he is a repeater, the prison sentence can be increased by four years for each count

One count of Retail Theft (misdemeanor) Up to nine years in prison Since he is a repeater, the prison sentence can be increased by two years



Hernandez is scheduled to appear in court on May 24 at 2 p.m. He was ordered to have no contact with Home Depot Stores as well as Rodriguez.

In May 2021, the Green Bay Police Department was looking for a ‘serial’ shoplifter that took items from local hardware stores. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.