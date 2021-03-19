Green Bay Home + Lifestyle Experience begins

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

The Resch Expo is opening up for the first ever Green Bay Home + Lifestyle Experience. The show combines two previous events and will be the largest of its kind.

Attendees will get the chance to meet with professionals in all areas of home building, remodeling, landscaping, interior improvements, pools & spas, bedding, bath and more.

The begins March 19th at 2PM and will be running all weekend long. Tickets are available online or at the door. Tickets for adults are $10 and free for children under the age of 17.

