GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 55-year-old homeless man suspected of stabbing another homeless man during an alleged altercation has been officially charged.

Joseph Roberts, 55, is accused of stabbing a 40-year-old, causing non-life-threatening injuries on January 26, 2023, in the 2000 block of Holmgren Way.

The Brown County District Attorney’s Office charged Roberts with the following:

Second-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety Modifier: Use of a Dangerous Weapon Modifier: Repeater Felony G

Disorderly Conduct Modifier: Use of a Dangerous Weapon Modifier: Repeater Misdemeanor B



Cash bond for Roberts was set at $1,000, which he has since posted, according to court records. He is due back at the Brown County Courthouse on February 23, 2023, for an adjourned initial appearance.

The Green Bay Police Department says this incident remains under investigation at this time, and no additional details are being provided.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-204863.