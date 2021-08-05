Green Bay homeowner shoots would-be invader, man taken to hospital

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A home invader was taken to the hospital with injuries after he was shot by the homeowner.

According to Green Bay Police Interim Chief Jim Runge, on August 5 around 4 a.m. officers responded to an address on Mount Mary for someone trying to kick in the door. The intruder was not able to enter the residence through the front door.

However, while officers were arriving a different call was made for a shooting at an address around the corner.

The suspect broke into a duplex’s back door, and the resident confronted him with a handgun. Authorities say the suspect was aggressively approaching him and tried to grab the gun out of the resident’s hand when he then fired one round. The suspect was hit in the leg.

The incident happened at the 1000 block of Laverne Drive in Green Bay. The in

When authorities arrived they found the person shot and they were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Runge tells Local 5 the man could have had some drug impairment and his motivation was unclear.

The investigation is ongoing.

There was no further information available at this time, Local 5 will continue to update this story.