GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After being granted yet another competency hearing on July 6, Taylor Schabusiness has been deemed competent on Friday. The ruling comes the same day as a jury selection that is set for later this afternoon, ultimately bringing the case to a trial.

Schabusiness appeared in court on the morning of July 21 for a final competency evaluation. Judge Thomas Walsh ultimately concluded that Schabusiness is competent for a trial.

The 25-year-old Green Bay woman is facing charges of 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse, and Sexual Assault in connection to the murder and dismemberment of 25-year-old Shad Thyrion back in February of 2022.

A jury selection is scheduled for 1 p.m. later on Friday, July 21.

Court records show that the trial is tentatively set for Monday, July 24, however, the conclusion time of the jury selection will factor into when the trial will begin.

