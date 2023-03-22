GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Titletown may soon host some of the NFL’s brightest stars.

The City of Green Bay aims to host the NFL Draft in 2025 or 2027, and the idea is gaining momentum. Brown County executive Troy Streckenbach says the community has planned for the event.

“We are all really excited about this opportunity, the construction of this building the Resch Expo a lot of the discussion around it was the idea that we would be able to host an NFL Draft,” said Streckenbach.

Recently the Green Bay City Council unanimously approved plans to provide everything it would to host the draft, Streckenbach says the city must meet the needs of the draft’s audience.

“To be able to host an event of that size and magnitude you have to have the required infrastructure, facilities, hotels, to be able to accommodate that,” stated Streckenbach.

Discover Green Bay says the city meets the criteria to host and feels confident about its bid.

“We have the facilities, we have one of the best stadiums in the NFL, we have the community and now it is just packaging that and showcasing it to the NFL,” explained Nick Meisner Vice President of marketing and communications Discover Green Bay.

Meisner says hosting the draft will benefit the area financially for more than just a few days.

“It will have long-lasting impacts, because if the community can host an event like the draft, we can host any event that there is out there,” stated Meisner.

The goal is to have that first overall pick announced from Titletown. The NFL will review all bids and announce their picks later.