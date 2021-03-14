GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay hospital facing $100,000 worth of damages after Saturday night fire

Local News

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local hospital in Green Bay is facing an estimated $100,000 worth of damages after a fire ignited in the building’s electrical service room on Saturday night.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, just before 8 p.m., crews responded to an alarm activation alert at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center located on 1726 Shawano Avenue, in Green Bay.

After investigating, officials report having found a small fire in the hospital’s electrical
building, adjacent to the hospital.

Crews say they worked with facility personnel to successfully extinguish the fire, which remained
contained to an electrical service room.

Authorities report the hospital remained in full operation during the incident and continues to remain fully operational- patient care was reportedly not impacted at any point in time during the incident.

No injuries were reported during the incident, but crews estimate the hospital is now facing around $100,000 worth of damages as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation at this time by the Green Bay Fire Marshals.

