Green Bay hosting annual fireworks display over Fox River

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fourth of July is finally here and that means plenty of fireworks will be booming across the skies of Northeast Wisconsin!

A number of fireworks displays will be lighting up the sky across Northeast Wisconsin, including Green Bay. Festival Foods will be celebrating the holiday with their annual “Fire Over the Fox” fireworks display.

The event features many stages of entertainment, patriotic ceremonies, veteran salutes, food and beverages, children’s rides, ski shows, and ends with what is billed as the area’s largest fireworks display set to music at dusk.

There will also be a few street closures during the day’s events. Drivers can expect portions of Dousman and Main Street to be closed throughout the day. All Green Bay bridges will not be lifted for any watercraft between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. for an official port closing (time subject to change). The East River will be closed at 4 p.m.

Parking is free today at all city parking lots and on all city streets being used for the event.

The Fourth of July festivities in downtown Green Bay get underway at 1 p.m. with a salute to veterans at 1 p.m. on the Brown County Courthouse lawn. Capping the day will be a fireworks display slated to begin at 9:45 p.m.

WFRV will be broadcasting the fireworks display as well as other displays in Oshkosh, Manitowoc, and Neenah tonight. You can find more information on the “Fire Over the Fox,” including a detailed brochure, online right here.