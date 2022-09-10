GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A house fire on Mather Street in Green Bay has left 4 people without a home.

According to a release the Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Saturday, around 3:40 a.m.

When crews arrived they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the house. However, crews were able to quickly put out the fire within 10 minutes of arriving on the scene and all residents were able to get out safely.

Authorities estimate that the estimated loss is right around $100,000.

The release states that one firefighter was injured during the incident and that the four family members will be assisted by the Red Cross.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department was assisted by the Green Bay Police Department, WPS, Brown County Dispatch Center, DPW, and Red Cross.

No other information was provided.

