GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A house fire in Green Bay on Saturday left five people, including a child, without a home.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD), at around 9 p.m., firefighters responded to a house located at the 900 block Howard Street for a report that the home was filling up with smoke.

Upon arrival, crews said they found flames coming from the front entranceway as well as on the first floor and basement walls.

Officials quickly began to extinguish the fire followed by overhaul efforts to the affected areas. GBMFD estimated the house sustained around $15,000 worth of damage.

No firefighters or civilians were reported injured during this incident.

Authorities confirmed that four adults, one child, and two dogs were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.