GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people suffered smoke inhalation after a fire ignited in a Green Bay home on Saturday night.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, just after 9 p.m., crews responded to a home located in the 1600 block of Farlin Avenue for a report of a fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters recall seeing a ‘large’ amount of fire coming from the second-floor window and roof.

This prompted crews to begin an aggressive exterior attack where they were able to gain control of the fire. Shortly after, crews shifted to an aggressive interior attack and also began a search for possible occupants that may have still been inside the building.

GBMFD reports that all occupants had self-evacuated and the fire was under control within 30 minutes.

Officials note that two people were treated for smoke inhalation and released at the scene. No other injuries were reported, however, one pet did perish in the blaze.

Six adults have been displaced as a result of the fire. The fire is estimated to have cost around $175,000 worth of damage to the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.