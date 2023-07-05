GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A house fire on the Fourth of July in Green Bay is under investigation after causing an estimated $125,000 in damages and displacing one.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews were sent to the 1400 block of Cedar Street for reports of a house fire around 9:50 p.m. on July 4.

First arriving crews found a house fully involved with fire and made an aggressive attack to knock down the fire within five minutes of arrival.

In 10 minutes the fire was completely under control and crews remained on the scene to ventilate and check for fire extension into the attic.

No injuries occurred during the incident and authorities say the origin of the fire remains under investigation. The Red Cross is assisting one displaced resident.

Officials estimate the loss resulting from the fire to be around $125,000.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department was assisted by the Brown County Emergency Communications Center, Green Bay Police Department, Wisconsin Public Service, and Red Cross during the incident.

No additional information was provided.