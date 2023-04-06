GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Green Bay were able to quickly put out a house fire that began on Thursday morning at a two-family home, authorities say.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD), crews responded to the scene located in the 1100 block of Weise Street around 9 a.m. on April 6.

When crews arrived, heavy smoke and flames were showing from the rear exterior side of the home.

Quick action from the GBMFD lead to the fire being put out in roughly two minutes. Officials say that 3-4 garbage cans were found burned and the fire extended to the outside wall of the home.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department

One resident had evacuated safely and one was not home at the time, authorities say. The fire did not extend into the home and was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials.

The release states that the fire caused an estimated $25,000 in damages.

GBMFD was assisted by the Green Bay Police Department, Brown County Dispatch Center, WPS, and the Green Bay Building Inspection.

No further details have been released.