GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire that took place in a Green Bay home on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, at around 3:25 p.m., crews responded to a home located at the 1100 block of South Taylor Street for reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, officials say they found smoke coming from the second-floor windows as well as the roof.

Within 30 minutes crews were able to get the fire under control. Authorities later confirmed that the fire originated in the second-floor bedroom.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Crews estimate the fire caused around $70,000 worth of damage. Two adults were displaced as a result of the incident.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire at this time. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.