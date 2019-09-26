Green Bay Improvement and Services Committee to consider changes to city’s emergency response system

After experiencing several severe weather events this year, Green Bay wants to take a second look at how the city responds to emergency situations.

“We’ve had a couple of large wind storms with power outages and trees down, powerlines down, we’ve had some more flooding and we had a tornado,” says Green Bay alderman Bill Galvin. “Driving around the city right after those events, I see the city is responding the best it can, but in my experience I think we can do better.”

Nearly 10 months into 2019 and Green Bay can say the weather has kept emergency personnel busy, but there may be room to improve how they respond to those emergencies.

“Police officers knew there was some flooding going on, it wasn’t passed up the chain of command,” says Galvin. “The fire department was on scene, the police chief wasn’t notified for many hours, DPW was responding, but they weren’t coordinating. We had people being rescued and they weren’t documenting who exactly was being rescued so then they had to go back and research homes when people are missing.”

The Improvement and Services Committee says there are currently structures in place like MABAS, short for Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, to help departments like police and fire work together to evacuate folks caught in severe weather.

Galvin thinks taking a look at other community’s emergency response systems and sharing equipment between departments might be a start to making dangerous situations a little safer.

“I just think we can make it safer and faster for the citizens of Green Bay, that’s what I’m looking for.”

There’s nothing right now that will go to the city council, city staff will brainstorm possibilities to improve current systems that are in place.

Once that is decided the Improvement and Services Committee will vote whether to send those changes to council or not.