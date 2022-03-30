ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The sale of Green Bay Action Sports Organization’s current building was sudden for the nonprofit. They were given just 60 days to tear down everything they built and be out by April 12th.

They were in the building for 8 years and helped numerous kids to grow through action sports.

Ruby Hagelnow Janelle is a Green Bay fifth-grader, she said, “There’s a lot of people that come to have fun even if they just want to try it’s really fun.”

Chad Brinker, Green Bay Action Sports Organization’s Operations Director said, “There’s a lot of kids that grew up in this place, and it means a lot to them. They have all kinds of feelings, we all do. It’s exciting and sad and it’s just a big change.”

The last day to skate will be April 11th so kids are pouring into the building to pack in a few more memories.

Reyelle Seibel, another Green Bay fifth-grader said, “GBASO makes it really fun and all the workers help you out and get you to push yourself and try new stuff and it’s a really encouraging place.”

The kids at the skate park said it is a community — one that allowed them to grow at their own pace.

Hagelnow Janelle said, “Sometimes places only have boys coming but I like how there’s always a lot of girls. And it’s all-wheel friendly. There are a lot of different kinds of wheels like skateboards, rollerblades stuff like that.”

The group said the old Shopko building in De Pere would be a perfect location for them to move to but finding the funding is prohibitive.

“It’s sad to think that it won’t be around for the kids for a little while but it could be a blessing in disguise,” said Brinker. “We might get something ten times better out of this.”

Despite only being in elementary school the kids took this disappointment in stride.

Seibel said, “Maybe this is meant to be. Maybe it’s meant to be that we’re going to find another place.”

The group is in the early stages and considering all options for their new home.

If you want to support them you can learn more on their Facebook Page Green Bay Action Sports Organization.