ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – An inmate with the Green Bay Correctional Institution (GBCI) is facing two charges after allegedly stabbing two other inmates, killing one.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5 News, on October 21, security footage showed the 39-year-old suspect heading up a flight of stairs around 6:35 a.m. The suspect was identified as Joshua Scolman.

Scolman reportedly had what appeared to be a makeshift knife in his right hand. Two other inmates were heading down the flight of stairs when Scolman began moving toward them.

After approaching the two other inmates, Scolman reportedly walked up to the inmates and said “wassup” aggressively, like he was suggesting something was going to happen.

One of the inmates admitted to provoking Scolman, stating he wasn’t going to do anything. That is when Scolman allegedly stabbed one of the inmates in the left side of his chest near his heart.

The other inmate immediately took off running, with Scolman chasing closely behind. Scolman was able to cut the other inmate with the shank.

The two then got into a scuffle and Scolman attempted to stab the inmate in the neck, which reportedly ‘barely missed’. The inmate was able to slip away from Scolman. The chase continued until a correctional officer was able to pepper spray both Scolman and the other inmate, ending the chase.

The first inmate, identified as Timothy Nabors, was transported to a local hospital, as his heart was pierced by the stab. The inmate would later be declared brain dead and died on October 26.

Officials were able to recover the weapon, which appeared to be crafted from a piece of metal and sharpened into a blade at one end. At the opposite end, a piece of black rubber was wrapped around the piece of metal and tied with yellow and brown cords from inmate-issued shoelaces. The blade part of the knife was reportedly about 110mm in length.

Scolman declined to talk to investigators about the incident.

He is facing the following charges:

First-Degree Intentional Homicide – Repeater – Use of a Dangerous Weapon Felony Up to life in prison (due to being a repeater and using a dangerous weapon, the prison sentence can be increased up to 11 years)

Attempted First-Degree Intentional Homicide – Repeater – Use of a Dangerous Weapon Felony Up to 60 years in prison (due to being a repeater and using a dangerous weapon, the prison sentence can be increased up to 11 years)



No further information was provided.