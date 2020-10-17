Green Bay installs ballot drop-off boxes throughout city

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay has installed ballot drop-off boxes around the city to help make the voting process safer and more accessible to residents.

According to the City of Green Bay Government Facebook page, officials have installed five ballot drop-off boxes throughout the city.

The ballot drop off boxes will be at the following locations:

Festival Foods located at 2200 West Mason Street

Former Sears parking lot located at 1555 Green Bay Plaza

City Hall’s front and rear entrances located at 100 North Jefferson Street

2241 West Main Street Frontage Road

Christa McAuliffe Park located at 3100 Sitka Street

