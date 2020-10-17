GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay installs ballot drop-off boxes throughout city

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay has installed ballot drop-off boxes around the city to help make the voting process safer and more accessible to residents.

According to the City of Green Bay Government Facebook page, officials have installed five ballot drop-off boxes throughout the city.

The ballot drop off boxes will be at the following locations:

  • Festival Foods located at 2200 West Mason Street
  • Former Sears parking lot located at 1555 Green Bay Plaza
  • City Hall’s front and rear entrances located at 100 North Jefferson Street
  • 2241 West Main Street Frontage Road
  • Christa McAuliffe Park located at 3100 Sitka Street

For additional Green Bay election information, click here.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Football 10/16

The WIAA releases 2020 girls volleyball playoff brackets

Roncalli/Two Rivers clinch EWC boys soccer title, Xavier sweeps Shawano in boys soccer and girls volleyball

Green Bay Nation 10/14: Brady v. Rodgers

Green Bay Nation 10/14: Pick 'Ems

Green Bay Nation 10/14: Challenge or No Challenge