Green Bay interim Police Chief talks increased gun violence, traffic complaints

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Interim Green Bay Police Chief Jim Runge joined Local 5 to talk about an increase in gun-related violence and speeding complaints in the latest community update.

Runge says that there have been 29 shootings this year in Green Bay, compared to 13 last year. According to Runge, the warm weather always brings people out, and combined with the COVID-19 pandemic and people being cooped up in winter could play a factor in the increase.

A new program could be making its way to Green Bay. Runge says a program called Violence Interrupters, which is seen in some of the bigger cities, is in the works. The program gets community members some training and help deescalate situations.

During his 37 years as a police officer, Runge says that traffic and speeding complaints are the most common complaints he sees. Just two weeks ago officers issued over 70 citations while on the Mason Street Bridge, and one driver was going 79 mph. The speed limit on the bridge is only 35 mph.

Runge also mentioned that as the weather gets warmer that bike thefts increase. With people getting outside there are more opportunities for thefts to happen.