GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Interim Superintendent for the Green Bay Area Public School District is returning to work after she had a heart attack in early September.

The district released a statement from Interim Superintendent Vicki Bayer Monday. Bayer gave an update on her health and gratefulness for support.

“I wish to extend my sincere gratitude for all the well-wishes from staff, families, students and community members. The outpouring of kind words and support has meant a great deal while I focused on my recovery. I am happy to announce that my physician has approved my immediate return to work. I wish to thank the leadership team for their assistance the last few weeks in continuing the momentum of the District’s priorities of the November 8th referendum and the 2022-23 budget. I remain committed to serving the District’s staff, students and families, and look forward to getting back to this important work on behalf of our community. #Don’tStopBelieving!” Vicki Bayer

District officials said Bayer had a heart attack on Sept. 12 and Interim Deputy Superintendent Judy Wiegand and District Administration oversaw the day-to-day operations as she recovered.