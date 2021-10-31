Green Bay Intersection to temporarily close Nov. 3

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Dousman Street and Gray Street intersection in Green Bay will be temporarily closed for maintenance repairs starting November 3.

According to the Green Bay Public Works Department, the intersection will be getting new concrete, forcing it to close for approximately one week.

City officials report the intersection will be closed to traffic starting at 6 a.m. on Nov. 3 and lasting until the end of the day on Nov. 9.

During the repairs, Dousman Street traffic will be detoured to North Ashland Avenue to West Walnut Street to Shawano Avenue to North Oneida Street. No detour will be posted for Gray Street.

Officials say southbound traffic can use Mather Street to bypass the intersection closure. Northbound traffic should stay on Shawano Avenue. Access to residences will be maintained.

The department shares that this is closure is part of a larger project to reconstruct pavement and utilities along Gray Street from Dousman Street to Mather Street. The overall project is expected to be completed by Thanksgiving.