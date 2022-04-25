GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Blackstone in Green Bay announced the closure, at least for now, of its ‘bar time’ night shift, and said the city has changed.

Blackstone Family Restaurant posted on their Facebook about changing their operating hours. While the restaurant did not give a specific reason why the change was made, it was mentioned that ‘Green Bay is not like it was.’

The post also says that Blackstone has been 24 hours since 1908. Blackstone did leave the door open for a possible return back to 24 hours.

In full the restaurant’s post said:

Times have changed! We have closed down the “bar time” night shift for a few different reasons. Green Bay is not like it was, even 5 years ago. The Blackstone has been 24 hours since 1908. This is sad but closing the night shift must be done. We are not predicting the future, hopefully we can open 24 hours again! We are now open 6 a.m. – Midnight. Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, Ice Cream & Daily Specials. Thanks Blackstone Family Restaurant

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.