GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On June 11, protests occurred all over the country, including in Green Bay, to bring awareness for gun control measures after recent deadly mass shootings.

The protest in Green Bay was done in solidarity with several other ‘March for Our Lives’ protests throughout the country.

On Saturday, hundreds from the greater Green Bay area community gathered in Leicht Memorial Park to march and demonstrate along the Fox River, proudly representing the slogan: No more silence, end gun violence.

Participants gathered to make signs, hear from guest speakers, and march throughout the city in a call to lawmakers to pass common-sense legislation that will help to mitigate gun violence.

Guest speakers included: