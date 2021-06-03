GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Kids’ Day returns with variety of events after pandemic cancelation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department is excited to announce the return of Green Bay Kids’ Day in 2021.

According to a release, events include city vehicle displays, a variety of local restaurants and businesses, free swimming at Joannes and Resch Aquatic Centers from 4 to 6 p.m., and a free movie at Bay Beach Amusement Park.

“We are excited to once again offer Kids’ Day to our youngest residents in the City of Green Bay, with several different types of fun experiences planned at a number of locations all across town! Given the difficulties experienced by many during the past year, I am especially looking forward to our community’s kids and families enjoying the fantastic recreational amenities our community has to offer for Kids Day 2021,” said Mayor Eric Genrich.

Organizers say fees for Green Bay children under 18 years of age are free.

Kids’ Day is scheduled to make its grand return with the safe and friendly events on Friday, June 25.

For more information, you can contact Recreation Supervisor, Jeremy Crees, or Parks Assistant Director, James Andersen, by calling (920) 448-3365.

