GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Kids fly with joy during 8th annual Fly a Kite Fest

Local News

GREEN BAY, Wis, (WFRV) – The downpour of rain couldn’t put a damper on kite flyers in Green Bay on Saturday morning as hundreds of people showed up for the 8th annual “Fly a Kite Fest.”

Before the rain, kids were able to enjoy a variety of activities including martial arts, bubble making, and some kite flying of course. “We had some martial arts here, we had a photo booth, we had bubble making. The Brown County Library mobile and the fire trucks were here, and some of the mascots from the Green Bay Booyah,” shared Lauren Waters, Outreach and Communication Specialist for Family & Childcare Resources of N.E.W.

The nonprofit organization adds that this event is one of its main fundraising events and tends to draw kite flyers from around the country to come and put on amazing shows for the kids.

And while this year’s event was unfortunately cut short due to the rain, organizers say that they don’t plan on rescheduling the event this year as it was still a big success. Instead, the nonprofit group is already looking forward to next year’s “Fly a Kite” event which will take place during the last Saturday of June.

