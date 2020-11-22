Green Bay kitchen fire results in $50,000 worth of damages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay resident has been displaced and is facing an estimated $50,000 worth of damages after a structure fire on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Green Bay Fire Department, just after 12 p.m., crews responded to the area on the 700 block Winford Avenue for a report of a structure fire with visible smoke and flames.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke and flames seeping out from the exterior window of the kitchen of the home.

Fire crews report making an aggressive interior attack and had the fire under control in less than 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported during the incident and officials say the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

