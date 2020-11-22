GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay kitchen fire results in $50,000 worth of damages

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay resident has been displaced and is facing an estimated $50,000 worth of damages after a structure fire on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Green Bay Fire Department, just after 12 p.m., crews responded to the area on the 700 block Winford Avenue for a report of a structure fire with visible smoke and flames.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke and flames seeping out from the exterior window of the kitchen of the home.

Fire crews report making an aggressive interior attack and had the fire under control in less than 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported during the incident and officials say the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Xtra Point: Level 2 High School Football Playoffs

Green Bay Nation 11/18: Packers survive Jaguars

Green Bay Nation 11/18: Pick Em

Green Bay Nation 11/18: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 11/18: Top Five Tweets

Green Bay Nation 11/18: Here come the Colts