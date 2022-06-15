GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness month and Green Bay is planning on doing its part in supporting the cause.

The Alzheimer’s Association, a non-profit organization, helps bring light to Alzheimer’s disease.

More than 120,000 Wisconsinites are living with the disease and more than 190,000 serve as caregivers.

In a release, the non-profit and the city of Green Bay have partnered together to spread awareness and turn the city purple on the longest day of the year.

Starting June 21, which is also known as the Summer Solstice this year, Green Bay will be lit with purple lights.

Heritage Hill State Park – Education signs

Brown County Courthouse

Heritage Hill State Park

Bridges that will be showing support include:

Ray Nitschke Bridge

Bart Starr Memorial Bridge

Schreiber Foods

Other locations who have already taken part or plan to are:

Brown County Courthouse will be lit in purple for the entire month of June

Heritage Hill State Park will have purple ribbons tied to light post and trees as well as Alzheimer’s facts along walking paths for the rest of June

The association will also have an interview opportunity with Cari Josephson who is a development director, to learn more about the “Go Purple” initiative.

To donate, support, and learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association, you can find their website homepage here.