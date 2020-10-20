Green Bay law enforcement agencies join forces to honor local healthcare workers

In this image provided by Lizabeth Baker Wade, nurses at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, Calif., on April 10, 2020, raise their fists in solidarity after telling managers they can’t care for COVID-19 patients without N95 respirator masks to protect themselves. The hospital has suspended ten nurses from the ward, but has started providing nurses caring for COVID-19 patients with N95 masks. (Lizabeth Baker Wade via AP)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department and the Green Bay Police Department are joining forces to honor all local healthcare workers by conducting a “Hospital Hero Shout Out” to all four hospitals within the Green Bay community.

According to the agencies, both departments will be driving to each local hospital with their sirens blaring and their emergency lights shining bright to show their appreciation for the doctors, nurses, information technology, maintenance, housekeeping, and other vital hospital employees that have been working tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say the parade will last around 5 to 10 minute and will be held during the following dates and locations:

Wednesday, October 21, at 7:10 p.m. for Bellin Hospital and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital

Thursday, October 22, at 7:10 p.m. for Aurora BayCare Medical Center

Friday, October 23, at 7:10 p.m. for HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center

The law enforcement agencies say everyone is welcome to take part in this event and are encouraging participants to take photos of them showing their support and posting it on social media using the hashtag #GreenBayHospitalHeros.

The Green Bay Police Department and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department jointly share, “We are committed to working together in showing our appreciation for their efforts at saving lives and giving them the important recognition they deserve!”

