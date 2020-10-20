GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay law enforcement agencies join forces to honor local healthcare workers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this image provided by Lizabeth Baker Wade, nurses at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, Calif., on April 10, 2020, raise their fists in solidarity after telling managers they can’t care for COVID-19 patients without N95 respirator masks to protect themselves. The hospital has suspended ten nurses from the ward, but has started providing nurses caring for COVID-19 patients with N95 masks. (Lizabeth Baker Wade via AP)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department and the Green Bay Police Department are joining forces to honor all local healthcare workers by conducting a “Hospital Hero Shout Out” to all four hospitals within the Green Bay community.

According to the agencies, both departments will be driving to each local hospital with their sirens blaring and their emergency lights shining bright to show their appreciation for the doctors, nurses, information technology, maintenance, housekeeping, and other vital hospital employees that have been working tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say the parade will last around 5 to 10 minute and will be held during the following dates and locations:

  • Wednesday, October 21, at 7:10 p.m. for Bellin Hospital and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
  • Thursday, October 22, at 7:10 p.m. for Aurora BayCare Medical Center
  • Friday, October 23, at 7:10 p.m. for HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center

The law enforcement agencies say everyone is welcome to take part in this event and are encouraging participants to take photos of them showing their support and posting it on social media using the hashtag #GreenBayHospitalHeros.

The Green Bay Police Department and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department jointly share, “We are committed to working together in showing our appreciation for their efforts at saving lives and giving them the important recognition they deserve!”

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Luxemburg-Casco sweeps Freedom, faces FVL for NEC volleyball title next

High School Sports Xtra: Brillion dominates in Game of the Week against KLC

High School Sports Xtra: Xavier's Haen perseveres to win state title

High School Sports Xtra: Interview with WIAA Board of Control President Eric Russell

High School Football 10/16

The WIAA releases 2020 girls volleyball playoff brackets