Green Bay law enforcement agencies join forces to honor local healthcare workers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department and the Green Bay Police Department are joining forces to honor all local healthcare workers by conducting a “Hospital Hero Shout Out” to all four hospitals within the Green Bay community.
According to the agencies, both departments will be driving to each local hospital with their sirens blaring and their emergency lights shining bright to show their appreciation for the doctors, nurses, information technology, maintenance, housekeeping, and other vital hospital employees that have been working tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials say the parade will last around 5 to 10 minute and will be held during the following dates and locations:
- Wednesday, October 21, at 7:10 p.m. for Bellin Hospital and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
- Thursday, October 22, at 7:10 p.m. for Aurora BayCare Medical Center
- Friday, October 23, at 7:10 p.m. for HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center
The law enforcement agencies say everyone is welcome to take part in this event and are encouraging participants to take photos of them showing their support and posting it on social media using the hashtag #GreenBayHospitalHeros.
The Green Bay Police Department and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department jointly share, “We are committed to working together in showing our appreciation for their efforts at saving lives and giving them the important recognition they deserve!”
