GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay has never held an NFL draft and as the smallest football market community leaders are still working to make that happen.

Nick Meisner, the Vice President of Digital Marketing and Communications, said, “It is definitely a realistic possibility that we are continuing to pursue with our great partners over at the packers and other community members.”

Green Bay has a lot to compete with previous pre-Covid drafts were held in major cities.

The 2017 Draft was held in Philadelphia with a population of 1.5 million people. 2018 saw Dallas with over 1.3 million and Nashville, a city of 690 thousand, hosted in 2019. Future locations include Las Vegas, Kansas city and Detroit.

This is a lot for a smaller city to compete with but Packers leaders said they support the efforts.

Mark Murphy, the Packers CEO previously said, “What we’re going to do, we’re going to try to have as many major events as we can going forward to help make up for this. Obviously, one major thing that will be league related is the draft.”

Green Bay is fighting an uphill battle as a city of only 105 thousand people but when surrounding towns are taken into account the population comes out to about 218 thousand people. When the the 19 communities in the Fox Cities are added in there are an additional 240 thousand people.

“They considered it a strong bid,” said Meisner. “It was a very tight race.”

Because it’s a community based bid Discover Green Bay is working on ways it can strengthen its application for next time.

“We have a great community of hotels and restaurants and community members that are doing great things to improve our community ,” said Meisner. “These projects including new public spaces and new hotels will position us to be an even better candidate.”

Discover Green Bay said city officials are on board and would have enough staffing to make the event safe and possible.