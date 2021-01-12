Green Bay legislators call on school board to get students back to in-person learning

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Two state representatives and a state Senator have written a letter, urging the Green Bay Area Public School District to allow students to get back into school.

State Senator Eric Wimberger (R-30 Senate District), State Representative John Macco (R-88 Assembly District) and State Representative David Steffen (R-4 Assembly District) all signed a letter expressing their concerns with the virtual learning in the district, an increase in failing grades and lowering graduation requirements.

They go on to say they encourage the Board to look at school districts in De Pere and Ashwaubenon who have moved into a hybrid model of learning.

The Unified School District of De Pere returned to in-person learning on Monday, with students in grades 4K-6 in-person five days a week and grades 7-12 in an enhanced blended learning model. Students in Ashwaubenon also returned to the classroom in blended models for all grade levels.

Rep. Macco provided the letter to Open Green Bay Schools, which is a Facebook page where parents have expressed their concerns and disappointment of online learning and its continued track.

The board met Monday evening to discuss a possible schedule to return to school, but a decision was never made.

In the final paragraph of the letter, the lawmakers ask the board hears the concerns of the families in Green Bay, “Industries across Wisconsin have had to adapt to the current health climate and have done so successfully. We are confident that Green Bay schools can rise to the occasion and do the same.”

You can read the full letter below: