Green Bay looking for local start-ups to open a business in downtown area

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Potential entrepreneurs who were looking for a location to start their business now have an option with Downtown Green Bay’s Pop-Up Shop Program.

Downtown Green Bay, Inc., Olde Main Street, Inc., the City of Green Bay and private property owners in Green Bay are partnering together to offer low-rate, short-term leases to local entrepreneurs.

The Pop-Up Shop Program’s goal is to help create a downtown area that attracts visitors and is a destination, according to officials.

“We are always looking for creative ways to activate our available properties. We want to welcome individuals with new and diverse businesses to test-drive them downtown in a low-risk environment with some guidance and mentorship,” says Jeff Mirkes, Executive Director of Downtown Green Bay, Inc.

Applicants who are selected will occupy storefronts in the heart of Green Bay and will have the potential for long-term occupancy.

Officials mentioned some of the potential establishments could feature:

  • Gifts
  • Home goods and decor
  • Apparel and accessories
  • Specialty foods
  • Books
  • Sporting goods
  • Pet supplies
  • Boutique items
  • Art items
  • Locally-made goods
  • Children’s books and toys

To see more information regarding to program visit their website.

