GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Kevin Strauff has been delivering to his neighborhood for decades.

“I started delivering when I was 11 and a half years old, I got a paper route and delivered papers for five years,” he said.

Now, at 63 years old, he is a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service, and has been for 36 years. He has received the million mile award from the post office, saved people who have fallen or had fires in their home, even stopped a police car rolling away.

He was also the master helmsman on the U.S.S. John F. Kennedy naval warship, and received a medal for that, too.

“Why do you keep on serving?” I asked.

“I can’t help myself,” he said with a smile.

Kevin’s son Jacob Stauff, a filmmaker, decided to make a short documentary about him, featuring his connection to the community, no matter the weather or long hours.

“The more people I’ve met, the more I’ve realized no one is like my dad. So I wanted to put in a way to condense it and let people meet him that can’t in real life,” Jacob said. “I got a deeper layer into how much his service to others has impacted him.”

Kevin’s wife, Paula Stauff, has seen his work ethic firsthand.

“He has a relentless drive to do his job well,” she said. “There was one snowstorm where shoveled for hours to get out of the driveway and he broke a shovel. He does his job well and with all of his heart. He always has.”

Kevin’s son Joshua said that even though his dad always worked hard, he worked even harder to make time for family.

“My entire life he’s just worked as hard as he could,” Joshua said. “He’s done overtime since I was born, he’s just working constantly.”

Kevin said that he is not ready to retire yet, but will be in the near future.

“Sooner than later. Time catches up with you, I’ve lost a step or two,” he said. “I think I’ll know. I think I’ll know when it’s time.”

But just like his daily work, Kevin said that it always seems like you will not be able to get the job done but you always manage.

“Keep going, keep going, keep going, and by the time you get to the end of the day, you look back and say ‘well, I did it again.’”