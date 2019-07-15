Green Bay man accidentally drowns in Menominee River

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WFRV) — The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office says a Green Bay man died Sunday after an accidental drowning.

Around 11:12 a.m., officials were dispatched to Sturgeon Bend Camp Ground in Faithorn Township. Deputies says 41-year-old Bryan Bidwell of Green Bay, drowned while attempting to load a fishing boat onto a trailer at the boat landing along the Menominee River.

According to deputies, the boat broke loose and was taken away from the landing by the current. Bidwell was attempting to swim the boat back to the landing when he yelled out. He then disappeared under the water.

At 1:00 p.m., a Wisconsin DNR Officer and a Marinette County Deputy, both in a DNR boat, used recovery hooks to recover the victim’s body 75 yards downstream from the boat launch.

Deputies say he was 40 feet from the shore, in eight feet of water.