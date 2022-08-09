GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing five charges after he allegedly broke into an 86-year-old’s residence only wearing a single sock, t-shirt and ankle bracelet.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 58-year-old Todd LaTour was arrested on multiple charges on August 6 after he was found inside a stranger’s house with no pants on. On August 6 around 5:40 a.m., officers responded to North Taylor Street for a report of a man in a woman’s house.

The woman was an 86-year-old woman who told authorities that she woke up to the sight of a middle-aged man standing in her hallway. The man was later identified as LaTour.

He was reportedly wearing only a t-shirt and no pants, and was talking to the woman. She said she didn’t recognize the man and he did not have permission to enter her home.

LaTour reportedly went into her bathroom and shut door, which allowed her to leave the residence. She said that her screen door was unlocked and that may have been the reason he was able to get inside.

Officers saw clothes near the area including a single sock and a pair of jeans dropped over construction barriers. LaTour reportedly then was seen walking out the back of the residence and eventually taken into custody.

He was seen with a single black sock, t-shirt, ankle bracelet and no pants or underwear.

LaTour did not answer any of the questions from officers and did not explain why he was inside the woman’s residence.

LaTour is facing the following charges:

Bail Jumping, Repeater Felony Up to six years in prison (Can be increased by four years due to repeater)

Criminal Trespass, Repeater Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison (Can be increased by two years due to repeater)

Lewd and Lascivious Behavior, Repeater Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison (Can be increased by two years due to repeater)

Disorderly Conduct, Repeater Misdemeanor Up to 90 days in prison (Can be increased by two years due to repeater)



Court records show that LaTour was scheduled to have his initial appearance in court on August 8. No additional was provided.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.