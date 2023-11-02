GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Richard Sotka, the Green Bay man accused of killing two women at a home on the City’s east side in late January, has been identified as the inmate who physically assaulted a Brown County Correctional Officer in mid-October.

A release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office states that the incident happened shortly after 6 a.m. on October 12, when an inmate of the Brown County Jail, later identified as Sotka, physically assaulted a correctional officer.

Jail staff immediately responded and were able to subdue and restrain Sotka without further incident.

The correctional officer was subsequently taken to a local hospital for treatment and was released later that morning.

An investigation was then conducted, which included interviewing the victim and other witnesses, inmate correspondence, a review of available video, photos of the victim’s injuries, and a review of the medical records related to the diagnosis and treatment of the victim’s injuries.

As a result of the investigation, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office referred a charge of Battery by Prisoner to the District Attorney’s Office against Sotka.

Sotka entered not guilty pleas to two charges of First-Degree Intentional Homicide on March 10.

Authorities say that Sotka will have a court appearance on November 2 relating to the incident. Sotka remains in custody at the Brown County Jail.