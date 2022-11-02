GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay could be looking at decades in prison after he was charged with multiple counts of stealing from his parents and breaking into their home.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 49-year-old Scott Gerrits is facing six charges after he allegedly broke into his parents’ home and stole blank checks. On October 22 around 4:30 p.m., an officer was sent to a residence on Desnoyers Street for a reported theft that happened.

A woman said that she just got home and said that her son stole checks from her and her husband and cashed them at a bank. It was believed that around $1,300 was taken. The officer spoke with both parents, who are reportedly 76 and 75 years old at the time of the report.

They said that Scott ‘must have’ gone into the residence without permission and took six blank checks. Five of those checks were then cashed after Scott allegedly forged one of his parent’s signatures.

The family wasn’t sure how Scott got into the property as he reportedly does not have a key or access to the garage opener. Nothing was broken around the house.

Authorities received paperwork from a financial institution that reportedly showed Scott stole checks from them while his parents were on vacation. The checks were listed as:

On October 17, check was cashed for $400

On October 18, check was cashed for $450

On October 19, check was cashed for $350

On October 20, check was cashed for $250

On October 21, check was cashed for $250

The complaint says that the parents mentioned that back in May 2022, there were two checks for $200 that were taken and cashed while they were on vacation.

On October 28, authorities contacted Scott and asked what was going on with the checks. Scott told police that he needed money so he stole his parents’ checks, filled them out in his name, forged his dad’s signature and then cashed them one day at a time.

He reportedly did not have any money left over from the amount he allegedly stole. The complaint said that Scott told police that he entered the residence through the front door using a credit card.

Scott is charged with the following:

Burglary of a Building or Dwelling, Increased Penalty for Elder Person Victim Felony Up to 12 and a half years in prison (can be increased by up to six years due to the victim being an elder person)

Uttering a Forgery, Increased Penalty for Elder Person Victim Felony Up to six years in prison (Can be increased up to four years, due to the victim being an elder person)

Uttering a Forgery, Increased Penalty for Elder Person Victim Felony Up to six years in prison (Can be increased up to four years, due to the victim being an elder person)

Uttering a Forgery, Increased Penalty for Elder Person Victim Felony Up to six years in prison (Can be increased up to four years, due to the victim being an elder person)

Uttering a Forgery, Increased Penalty for Elder Person Victim Felony Up to six years in prison (Can be increased up to four years, due to the victim being an elder person)

Uttering a Forgery, Increased Penalty for Elder Person Victim Felony Up to six years in prison (Can be increased up to four years, due to the victim being an elder person)



Court records show that Scott is due in court on November 17 for his preliminary hearing. A signature bond of $5,000 was set.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.