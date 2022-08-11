GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is accused of trying to hire someone to kill his girlfriend while he was in jail.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 35-year-old Luis Dejesus-Gonzalez is charged with conspiracy to kill his girlfriend while he was in jail.

Back on Jan. 10, 2022, authorities went to the Brown County Jail to speak with a witness who was contacted by Luis to facilitate the murder of his girlfriend. The witness said that Luis was upset with his girlfriend because she didn’t post his bond to get out of jail.

Originally, Luis wanted to have drugs planted on her so she would go to jail. However, it later escalated to having her killed, after ‘she had some guy living in his apartment.’

The witness was given a recording device that ended up containing seven audio files between three and three and a half hours long. The recordings included Luis providing the garage code to the woman’s garage.

In late Feb., authorities contacted the woman to tell her about the alleged plot to have her killed. The woman was reportedly shocked and identified Luis on the recordings.

When authorities spoke with Luis, he said that he and the woman were dating for a while and lived together. Luis said that she confided in him that her current boyfriend was hitting her.

He later ended up asking for his attorney.

Luis is charged with the following:

Conspiracy to Commit First-Degree Intentional Homicide, Domestic Abuse, Domestic Abuse Repeater Felony Up to 60 years in prison (Can be increased by up to two years due to repeater)



Court records show that Luis is scheduled to appear in court on August 11 at 2 p.m. for his adjourned initial appearance.

No additional information was provided.