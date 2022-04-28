GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing multiple charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl multiple times and told her not to tell anybody.

According to the criminal complaint, 28-year-old Juan Reyes is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl. On April 19, officers responded to a call regarding sexual assault.

The mother of the child was the one who reportedly called the police. Authorities arrived on scene and talked with the victim’s mother, father and stepmother as well as the victim. Reyes was not at the residence.

It was mentioned that the victim and Reyes knew each other.

Officials say that the mother called the police because her child said that she was sexually assaulted by Reyes. The victim said that there was some ‘inappropriate touching’ and more.

On April 26, the girl was interviewed by a sexual assault advocate at the Willow Tree Child Advocacy Center. The child recalled multiple events where Reyes allegedly touched her private parts. It was also mentioned that Reyes told the victim that if she said anything she would get in trouble.

Juan Reyes – Photo courtesy of Brown County Jail

The victim accused Reyes of having sexual intercourse with her.

An officer went to Reyes’ residence and he was taken into custody. Reyes reportedly said he did not want to talk and wanted his attorney.

Reyes is charged with the following:

Repeated Acts of Sexual Assault of a Child Felony Up to 60 years in prison

Intimidation of a victim Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison



Court records show that Reyes was scheduled to have his first appearance in court on April 27, but no information has been entered.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.