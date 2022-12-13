MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man is facing several federal charges after authorities allegedly found hundreds of pills containing fentanyl in Manitowoc County.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office reports on October 12, 2022, the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin filed charges for 26-year-old Zandrell Besaw from Green Bay.

The Manitowoc Metro Drug Unit investigators conducted controlled purchases from Besaw at various locations in Manitowoc and Brown County. Investigators seized around 880 pills containing fentanyl that appear to be Percocet 30mg prescription pills.

Law enforcement has identified these substances as “fake Perc 30s” that are manufactured with traces of fentanyl that pose a significant overdose threat.

United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Wisconsin alleges Besaw knowingly and intentionally distributed fentanyl, a schedule II controlled substance, as a result of controlled purchases from March through May 2022 at locations in Manitowoc and Brown County.

Additionally, the indictment alleges Besaw knowingly and intentionally possessed with the intent to distribute fentanyl as a result of the seizure of fentanyl during a search warrant in Brown County in May 2022.

The Manitowoc County Metro Drug Unit was assisted by Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Brown County Drug Task Force.

No further information was provided.