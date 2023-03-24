GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old Green Bay man accused of stabbing a 52-year-old family member with a knife at the Islamic Society of Wisconsin in Green Bay was found not competent to stand trial.

According to court records filed, Abdullahi Ali has had his case suspended, although he remains in the Brown County Jail.

The Brown County District Attorney’s Office had filed charges of First-Degree Reckless Injury, Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Bodily Harm to a Health Care Provider, Resisting or Obstructing an Officer, and Bail Jumping against Ali.

The incident happened back on February 22 when officers arrested Ali at the scene.

He is due back in court on June 13, 2023, for another competency hearing.