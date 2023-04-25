GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that is believed to have been caused by impaired driving and excessive speed that allegedly injured three people.

According to a release, officers were sent to the Main Street and Abrams Street/Newberry Avenue intersection at around 8:35 p.m. on Monday.

Preliminary investigations reveal a 63-year-old Green Bay man suffered life-threatening injuries and was immediately transported to a local hospital.

In the other vehicle, a 17-year-old De Pere teen was treated for non-life-threatening injuries along with the 18-year-old driver from Green Bay, who officers took into custody on suspicion of allegedly being under the influence of THC.

There are no details on the condition of the 63-year-old man at this time.

Authorities continue to investigate this incident and ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the Green Bay Police Department at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-221528.

No further information was provided.